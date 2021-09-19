NEW YORK -- Bryce Harper as a one-man Phillies offense has been a popular, repeatable narrative over these last few weeks.

One problem: It isn’t true.

Jean Segura has been a worthy sidekick to the hottest hitter on the planet and prohibitive favorite for the National League MVP award. And although Harper came through yet again here Saturday night, capping an eight-pitch at-bat with a two-run double to provide the winning margin in a 5-3 win over the New York Mets, Segura delivered two tone-setting swings.

Segura hit twin homers in the first and third innings against Mets starter Carlos Carrasco to provide Aaron Nola with a 2-0 lead. The Phillies never trailed and won their fourth game in a row to assure they will wake up Sunday no more than two games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves, who played a late game in San Francisco.

There’s no denying that the Phillies got here on Harper’s back. His numbers – .315 average, 33 home runs, 1.058 OPS – are eye-popping. Opponents continue to pitch to him, which makes little sense. He’s riding a 14-game hitting steak during which he’s 20-for-46 with 16 RBIs.

But the Phillies also know they will need other sources of offense to overcome the Braves and make the playoffs for the first time since 2011. That’s where Segura comes in. He’s quietly putting together a nice stretch drive in the midst of a solid overall season, and his presence in front of Harper in the lineup is nearly as critical as the protection behind him.

In his last 22 games, Segura is 32-for-94 (.340) with six home runs, a .943 on-base-plus-slugging, and only seven strikeouts. Harper, in turn, has gotten more chances to hit with at least one runner in scoring position. For much of the season, those opportunities have been scarce relative to most middle-of-the-order hitters.

And Segura saves his best for the Mets. Since the beginning of last season, he has seven homers (36.8% of his overall total) and 13 RBIs in 11 games against them.

Segura jumped on Carrasco’s fifth pitch of the game – a first-pitch heater – and lined it over the left-field fence. Two innings later, he made a carbon copy. After fouling off two fastballs, he hit a slider out to left field.

Nola’s night

Two recurring themes in Nola’s disappointing season, which often have come in tandem: two-strike hits and one lousy inning.

After one of the former, manager Joe Girardi didn’t risk the latter.

Nola breezed through five innings but gave up a one-out triple to Brandon Nimmo, an RBI groundout, and a two-out walk to Pete Alonso in the sixth. Girardi lifted Nola after 96 pitches for lefty José Alvarado, creating a more favorable matchup against lefty-hitting Michael Conforto. Alvarado struck him out to end the Mets’ rally.

It was the right move. But it also marked the fifth start in a row – and the ninth start in the last 10 – that Nola was unable to complete six innings.

Galvis in “a good spot”

Last month, Girardi attempted to ride a hot hand at third base by giving utilityman Ronald Torreyes a run of playing time. He’s doing the same now with Freddy Galvis, who rewarded the manager with an RBI double in the seventh inning to open a 3-1 lead.

Galvis, acquired from the Baltimore Orioles in a deadline trade, has had several big at-bats lately, from a sacrifice fly in the second inning here Friday night to a two-run homer Wednesday night at home against the Chicago Cubs.

“Freddy’s played extremely well,” Girardi said. “He just seems to be in a good spot right now. He looks more comfortable at third base for us, too.”

Girardi has been most impressed with Galvis’ baseball intelligence.

“Freddy’s going to ask you about an offensive situation three hitters before he hits. That’s who he is,” Girardi said. “He’s very on top of things and in tune with what’s going on.”

Making them pay

For a change, it was the Phillies who took advantage of a defensive mistake.

The Mets had Odúbel Herrera picked off in the seventh inning, but first baseman Pete Alonso couldn’t handle a throw from catcher Brian McCann. Herrera slid back into the base safely, and two batters later, Harper lashed a two-run double down the right-field line for a 5-1 advantage.