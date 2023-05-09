Phillies and Mets scheduled to play two-game series in London in 2024

Better three years late than never, the Phillies are tentatively scheduled to travel to London next year for a two-game regular-season series against the Mets.

MLB hasn’t made an official announcement because plans haven’t been finalized, but intends to move forward with it.

The Cardinals and Cubs are bound for London for two games on June 24-25, part of what MLB has billed as a “World Tour” that will include as many as 24 regular-season games and 16 exhibition games in Europe, Asia, Mexico, and Latin America through the 2026 season. The Padres and Giants played in Mexico City last month.

In 2019, the Yankees and Red Sox played two games at sold-out London Stadium. At that time, there were plans for the Cubs and Cardinals to play there in 2020 and consideration was being given to the Phillies and Mets for 2021.

But the pandemic pushed back future international games.