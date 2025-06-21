Mick Abel struggles in 11-4 loss to Mets, allowing four homers in only three innings

When the Phillies and Mets are contending simultaneously, a phenomenon that has occurred only 11 times in their 63-year coexistence, there isn’t a better rivalry in baseball.

The question, then, Saturday: Could Mick Abel handle it?

“Well, he did pretty good against [Paul] Skenes,” manager Rob Thomson said, referencing Abel’s memorable major league debut last month. “So, I think he’ll be fine.”

OK, but in June, the spotlight doesn’t get much brighter than Phillies-Mets ... on a Saturday night ... in sold-out Citizens Bank Park ... on national television. And few top-of-the-order trios are better than New York’s Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo, and $765 million man Juan Soto.

So, yeah, this was unlike anything Abel had experienced.

It didn’t go well. Abel gave up back-to-back-back homers to Lindor, Nimmo, and Soto in the third inning — and four of the Mets’ seven dingers overall (all solos) — in an 11-4 Phillies loss that evened both the three-game series and the NL East standings.

But at least Abel didn’t have to dig deep to figure out what went wrong.

“Fastball command, in general,” he said. “Just missing the zone too much. Trying to go top rail or above the zone, but just kind of left it over the plate.”

The teams, with matching 46-31 records, will square off again Sunday night — also on national television (ESPN) — with Jesús Luzardo facing Mets lefty David Peterson. After that, they won’t meet again until Aug. 25 in New York.

It’s doubtful either will have pulled away from the other by then.

If the Phillies won a track meet in the series opener, a 10-2 victory highlighted by the synchronized slides into home by Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto, the Mets responded by taking a slugfest. The seven homers were the most allowed by the Phillies since last July 14 at home, when the Athletics hit eight.

Nimmo took Abel deep in the first inning. After the Mets grabbed a 4-3 lead with their third-inning power surge, Soto homered again in the fifth against reliever Joe Ross. Jared Young and Francisco Alvarez tacked on garbage-time homers in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively.

But the Mets had only a 5-4 lead in the sixth inning when Lindor effectively clinched it. He sliced a high fly ball into the right-field corner. Castellanos overran it and appeared to take his eye off the ball, which banged off the top of the wall for a two-run double.

Soto finished with four hits, while the Lindor-Nimmo-Soto combination went 8-for-14 with nine RBIs.

The Phillies finished with eight hits overall.

Abel has been mostly solid after outshining Skenes in a 1-0 game on May 18. He gave up one run in 5⅓ innings June 4 at Toronto and one run in five innings earlier this week in Miami.

But Abel tossed a clunker against the high-powered Cubs on June 10, allowing three runs in only four innings. And he struggled against the Mets, especially the top half of the order.

After allowing Nimmo’s first homer, Abel gave up a hard-hit single to not-hustling Soto and a single to Pete Alonso. But he recovered to get Jeff McNeil to fly to shallow left field and Young to ground out.

When the top of the order came around again in the third, Abel got hit hard. The exit velocities on the homers by Lindor, Nimmo, and Soto: 102.3, 96.1, and 110.1.

Abel retired the next three batters but didn’t come back out for the fourth inning, becoming the fifth Phillies pitcher to allow at least four homers in no more than three innings. The others: Jared Eickhoff (2019), Brian Sanches (2007), Vicente Padilla (2005), and Robert Person (1999).

In five starts, Abel has a 3.47 ERA. With Aaron Nola sidelined by a stress fracture in his ribcage, Abel is expected to remain in the rotation. He figures to have three more starts before the All-Star break, beginning next week in Atlanta.