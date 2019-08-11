"There's so much time between now and the end of September," Kapler said. "For the first month and a half of the season, the baseball world was actively talking about the Washington Nationals having no chance to be in the postseason. They were left for dead. And then when we had our last series against the Mets, people said the same thing about the Mets. There's an ebb and a flow to this sport, and the ebbs and flows can come in six-, eight-week stretches."