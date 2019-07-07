NEW YORK -- It was 10 weeks ago, right here at Citi Field, when Jake Arrieta blasted his Phillies teammates for coming out “flat” in a rain-delayed loss to the Mets.
This time, the veteran pitcher had nobody to blame but himself.
Quite simply, Arrieta lobbed a dud in his final start before the All-Star break, allowing six runs and lasting only 4⅓ innings in a 6-5 loss that was delayed at the start by 46 minutes because of the threat of thunderstorms that never actually arrived.
The Phillies finished 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position and left 10 runners on base. But Arrieta also fumbled a pair of leads within the first three innings and trudged off the mound after giving up a bases-clearing double by Tomas Nido to cap the latest in a string of poor starts.
The Mets peppered Arrieta with hits -- 11, to be exact -- and made him pay for a lack of command that resulted in three batters’ getting hit by pitches and one (Todd Frazier) getting ejected by home-plate umpire Tripp Gibson for taking issue with it.
Arrieta became only the second pitcher ever to allow at least 11 hits and hit at least three batters in less than five innings. The other, Carl Doyle of the Brooklyn Dodgers, gave up 14 runs in a 23-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on June 8, 1940.
OK, so it wasn’t that bad for Arrieta. But his last seven starts have been fairly brutal. Beginning with a May 31 start at Dodger Stadium, Arrieta has given up 29 runs on 53 hits in 38 innings. In 18 starts overall this season, he has a 4.67 earned-run average that ranks 40th among 43 National League pitchers with enough innings to qualify for the ERA title.
The Phillies staked Arrieta to early 3-1 and 4-2 leads against Mets starter Noah Syndergaard. He fumbled them both. The wheels really came off in the fifth inning, when he hit Frazier with a change-up, gave up a double to Dominic Smith, hit Amed Rosario to load the bases, and allowed a three-run double to Nido that split the gap in right-center field that put the Mets ahead, 6-4.
Manager Gabe Kapler had rookie reliever Edgar Garcia loosening in the bullpen before Nido's at-bat but decided to stick with Arrieta against the Mets' backup catcher and eight-hole hitter. Garcia came in one batter later and recorded the final two outs of the inning.
The Phillies pulled within one run in the seventh inning, then had chances to win it in the eighth and ninth. But they were unable to cash in on a two-on, none-out rally in the eighth before Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins hit hard line drives that were caught by embattled Mets closer Edwin Diaz and third baseman Adeiny Hechavarria, respectively, in the ninth.
After busting out for five runs in the ninth inning Friday night against the Mets bullpen, the Phillies went up early against Syndergaard. Jay Bruce and Maikel Franco homered in a three-run second inning before Hoskins lined an RBI double in the third.
The Phillies even had Syndergaard on the ropes in the fifth inning after Harper and Hoskins worked back-to-back one-out walks, but J.T. Realmuto and Bruce flew out.
It was a missed opportunity, to be sure. And with Arrieta on the mound, the Phillies couldn’t afford to waste any scoring chances.