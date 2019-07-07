OK, so it wasn’t that bad for Arrieta. But his last seven starts have been fairly brutal. Beginning with a May 31 start at Dodger Stadium, Arrieta has given up 29 runs on 53 hits in 38 innings. In 18 starts overall this season, he has a 4.67 earned-run average that ranks 40th among 43 National League pitchers with enough innings to qualify for the ERA title.