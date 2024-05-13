Bryson Stott sparks late Phillies rally vs. Mets closer Edwin Díaz in extra-inning victory

NEW YORK — The trumpets blared, the music played, and Mr. and Mrs. Met danced on the dugout. Then, after the coolest closer entrance was complete, the Phillies coolly sent Edwin Díaz back to the dugout.

Game over? Not exactly.

Playing without Trea Turner and J.T. Realmuto, and with Kyle Schwarber able to only pinch hit in the ninth inning, the Phillies rallied from two runs down to tie the game against Díaz, then won in the 10th, 5-4, in the opener of a two-game series Monday night at Citi Field.

Where to begin? Bryson Stott put the Phillies ahead in the 10th inning with a sacrifice fly to score auto-running Bryce Harper from third base. But Stott’s biggest swing came one inning earlier.

The fans had barely sat down in their seats after Díaz’s entrance when Stott clocked a 97 mph fastball to right field to draw the Phillies within a run. Kody Clemens followed with a pinch single, and Brandon Marsh walked, leading manager Rob Thomson to call on Schwarber to hit.

Schwarber, who hasn’t started since Friday in Miami because of a cranky lower back, struck out before Garrett Stubbs, filling in for sore-kneed Realmuto, popped to second base. Díaz thought he struck out Whit Merrifield to end the game. Instead, it was ball four to load the bases.

Díaz hit Alec Bohm, apparently on the fingers of his left hand below the knob of the bat, forcing in a run. Harper struck out, but the game extended to the bottom of the ninth.

The Phillies used 12 players, exhausting the bench to save Realmuto. They used six pitchers, including five relievers, who combined to allow one run and record 16 outs.

Depth is a big difference between these Phillies, off to a 29-13 start, and their recent predecessors. It’s being tested now, and it delivered in a massive way against the Mets.

“If you look at a lot of really good teams in the league, they have depth,” Harper said recently. “If that’s starting pitching depth, or if that’s infield or hitting, or anything, a lot of really good teams have that. I think [president of baseball operations Dave] Dombrowski’s done a great job of rounding out our roster and making sure that we have those pieces that can come up at any point and help us win.”

Not that anyone remembered after the mayhem of the ninth inning, but Cristopher Sánchez started and held the Phillies in the game despite a four-batter spell in the third inning when he couldn’t find the plate with Google Maps.

Sánchez fumbled a 1-0 lead in the second inning by giving up back-to-back doubles to Pete Alonso and J.D. Martinez and a two-out RBI single through the right side by Tomás Nido.

But Sánchez really labored in the third inning. The lanky lefty threw 24 pitches to four batters and walked in a run to give the Mets a 3-1 lead. He recovered, though, by striking out the next three batters on nine pitches and recording two outs in the sixth inning before yielding to the bullpen.

The Phillies jumped to a 1-0 lead by using the element of surprise.

A squeeze play by Stubbs didn’t qualify as unpredictable. He’s the best bunter on the team and has eight bunt hits since the beginning of last season. Only the Reds’ TJ Friedl (17) and the Blue Jays’ Daulton Varsho (11) have more.

But with two outs, the Mets weren’t expecting Stubbs to lay one down. He dragged a bunt along the first-base line, enabling Stott to trot home with the game’s first run.