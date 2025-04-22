Phillies’ bullpen woes continue in 5-1 loss at the New York Mets

NEW YORK — The Phillies’ search for answers in their bullpen continues.

Tanner Banks and Orion Kerkering collectively allowed three earned runs to the Mets in the seventh inning Tuesday, giving New York some separation in the 5-1 Phillies loss.

Advertisement

The Phillies’ relief corps has an ERA of 5.80, second-worst in baseball. And the quest for a solution becomes even more pressing after Tuesday’s game — the Phillies’ third loss in a row — due to concerns surrounding Cristopher Sánchez.

The left-hander started Tuesday, but was removed after only two innings with left forearm soreness. The Phillies said Sánchez will be evaluated further.

» READ MORE: Brandon Marsh is nearly ready for a rehab assignment, Phillies say

Sánchez labored through those two innings, needing 58 pitches to secure six outs. Phillies pitching coach Caleb Cotham made two mound visits before Sánchez was lifted for Joe Ross to start the third.

Sánchez allowed two runs on four hits, and walked two batters. He didn’t throw his changeup for a called strike, and his pitches had diminished velocity. His sinker sat at 94.7 mph, which is 1.2 mph slower than his average this season. His changeup, averaging 84.9 mph, was down 1.8 mph.

Ross held off the Mets for three innings of emergency relief. The right-hander has had an up-and-down start to his Phillies tenure, but only allowed one hit on Tuesday to keep the Phillies in the game.

But the offense couldn’t get anything going. J.T. Realmuto doubled in the second inning off Mets starter Griffin Canning, and came around to score on an RBI single from Johan Rojas. Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm has hit safely in nine consecutive games. But that was the extent of their scoring.

Jordan Romano made his first appearance since being shelled for six runs on Saturday, and overcame one walk to post a scoreless frame. But the bullpen issues began when Banks took over in the seventh. Francisco Lindor hit a soft ground ball that Banks fielded, but he overthrew Bryce Harper at first base, allowing Lindor to advance to second.

» READ MORE: ‘Phillies Extra’ Q&A: Farm director Luke Murton on Crawford, Painter, a sleeper to watch, and more

After Banks induced a groundout to Juan Soto, Kerkering took over to face Pete Alonso, the Mets’ hottest hitter this season.

Kerkering struggled with his command. Alonso laced a double down the left field line, scoring Lindor, and Kerkering then walked Mark Vientos. After falling behind 2-0 in the count to Jesse Winker, Kerkering intentionally walked him to load the bases, which backfired when Luis Torrens hit a two-RBI single.

The Phillies drew leadoff walks in the sixth and eighth innings, but each time the baserunner was immediately erased by a double play. They scattered eight hits, but left nine runners on base.