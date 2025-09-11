Jesús Luzardo finds his groove after a rough start as Phillies complete a four-game sweep of the Mets

There was a gasp in the stadium as the line drive whizzed toward Jesús Luzardo.

He caught the ball hit by New York Mets center fielder Jeff McNeil, then spun around to get the double play at second base. In a flash, Luzardo had gotten himself out of the first-inning jam that seemed like it might never end while the Mets tagged him for four runs on five hits.

But the bases-clearing double Luzardo gave up to Starling Marte in the first inning would turn out to be the Mets’ final hit — and baserunner — of the night. Once he walked out to the mound for the second inning, Luzardo was a new pitcher.

Including McNeil, Luzardo retired 22 straight Mets to complete eight innings for the first time all season. His abrupt turnaround allowed the Phillies offense to score six unanswered en route to a 6-4 win over the Mets. The Phillies completed the four-game sweep of their divisional rivals and lowered their magic number to win the National League East to five.

The Phillies put runners aboard in the first three innings, but didn’t cash in until the fourth. Nick Castellanos, starting in right field against Mets left-hander David Peterson, drew a walk and was driven home by a home run from Otto Kemp.

Bryce Harper continued to chip away with a double in the fifth inning that scored Weston Wilson.

The Phillies finally pulled ahead with a sixth-inning rally. Kemp picked up another RBI after he and Castellanos hit back-to-back doubles. Brandon Marsh then drew a walk, before Harrison Bader drove in Kemp with a single up the middle to put the Phillies up, 5-4.

Another single, this time from Harper, brought in Marsh for an insurance run.

Meanwhile, Luzardo was mowing down the Mets. He racked up 10 strikeouts while walking zero. After needing 23 pitches to finish the first inning, he capped the eighth inning with a swinging strikeout of Francisco Lindor on his 97th pitch of the night.

Jhoan Duran slammed the door shut in the ninth, striking out Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, and Mark Vientos in order.