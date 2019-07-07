"He's seeing more pitches now than he ever has before, which is why I'm more comfortable with him in the leadoff spot," manager Gabe Kapler said. "But he's still a guy that walks like 5 1/2, six percent of the time. I still think that if you want me to project out where Scott Kingery is best in the lineup, the way he's swinging the bat right now, is [the] three [spot]."