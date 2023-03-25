Phillies press pause on Aaron Nola contract extension conversations, for now

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Conversations with Aaron Nola’s camp about a potential contract extension have come to a halt for now, according to Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.

Dombrowski, speaking to media members on Saturday, said that the team is “open-minded” to resuming conversations at the end of the season. Dombrowski said he was hopeful through negotiations, but not optimistic. He declined to share any details about what the sticking point in the negotiations was.

”We think the world of Aaron,” Dombrowski said. “It’s something we’ve talked long and hard about. It’s a situation — I think the world of him, quality pitcher, quality human being, but sometimes you get to this point where you’re not able to consummate a deal that both sides feel comfortable (with).

”We’re very open-minded to trying to sign him at the end of the season. We’re hopeful that he will remain a Phillie for a long time. We’re also in a spot where of course he’s not a free agent, he’ll be pitching for us all year, including Opening Day, I’m looking forward to him having a big year. We figured we would address it at this point so you’re aware of what the circumstances are.“

”We had good communication with the Phillies,” said Nola’s agent, Joe Longo. “We just couldn’t agree at this time. We’ll pick up the conversation again at the end of the season.”

Dombrowski said that the Phillies started negotiating with Nola’s camp closer to Spring Training. He said that Nola’s camp knew of the Phillies’ interest in trying to get a deal done right after the World Series ended. Dombrowski said he prefers not to negotiate with players during the season, to avoid distractions.

”That’s always really been my belief,” Dombrowski said. “Not just with this one, but with other contracts. I do find that — you’ve had all winter to get it done, so if you were going to get it done, it generally would have happened. You need to focus on the field and be in that position. I think it’s important from a club perspective that players focus on the field at that time.”

Nola is the longest-tenured Phillies pitcher on the team. He has been a member of the organization since 2014 when he was taken in the first round of the MLB Draft. In eight big league seasons, he’s pitched to a 78-62 record and a 3.60 ERA through 1228.1 innings pitched. When he takes the mound on March 30, he’ll have made six straight Opening Day starts.

”It reminds me a little bit, I wasn’t here at the time, of the J.T. Realmuto situation a few years ago,” Dombrowski said. “Club tried to get him signed, [but] it didn’t work out, and he resigned with the club after, during the winter time.”