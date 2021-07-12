Joe Girardi said last week that he would tune into the MLB Draft to see which teams would select the players he watched share the field with his son.

“Like the Andrew Painter kid,” Girardi said on Thursday. “I’ve known him since he was a freshman because he was on Dante’s team. They played basketball together and baseball together. It’s kind of weird like to see where he’s going to end up.”

Well, Girardi didn’t have to watch another team draft his son’s high school teammate as the Phillies selected Painter, a right-handed pitcher from Florida’s Calvary Christian High, with the 13th overall pick.

It’s the second straight season that the Phillies have selected a high school right-hander after picking Mick Abel last summer. Both picks were made by Brian Barber, who is in his second year as amateur scouting director.

The 6-foot-7 Painter has a fastball that sits around 95 mph and had a 0.31 ERA this season with 91 strikeouts in 45 ⅓ innings. Last month he was named Florida’s Gatorade baseball player of the year and is committed to play college baseball at Florida.

“He’s a large human being,” Barber said, “6-7, 230 pounds. You notice that immediately. You start digging into the baseball attributes that he has. His delivery has an excellent starting point and his arm action works really well. And then he just has really good stuff. The very first time we saw him last summer, he was up to 97 mph. He has a curveball, slider that both project to plus and a changeup that he has a really good feel for as an 18-year-old. Above that, sort of the icing on the cake for us, was a guy that at 17 years old had a feel for pitching and the ability to throw strikes. He was a complete package for us from day one.”

Painter held opposing hitters to a .119 batting average and struck out 54% of the batters he faced. MLB.com ranked Painter as the No. 18 draft prospect and the third-best high school pitcher. The Phillies have used two-straight first-round picks on high school pitchers with high upside while knowing it will likely be a few years until they reach the majors. Drafting high school arms is risky, but if it pans out, the Phillies can envision a rotation headed by Painter and Abel.

“That was brought up,” Barber said. “But it’s also not why we took Andrew. They’re two separate conversations to be had there. We evaluated Andrew by himself and then when you start talking about the excitement and upside of getting Mick last year and the opportunity to add Andrew to that, and those guys rise up through the minor leagues together and hopefully one day front your rotation in Philadelphia, yeah, that gets us excited.”

The Calvary Christian attended by Painter is across the state from the one where Roy Halladay coached. Girardi’s son, Dante, was a freshman infielder last season at Florida International after playing in high school with Painter.

“We had an opportunity to get some inside information there on his background and his makeup and things we consider really important as well,” Barber said. “That just happened to be someone who played with Dante, Joe’s son, for a couple years at Calvary. Every little bit of information helps with what we’re trying to do and that was a positive for us.”

Benny Montgomery, a center fielder from York County’s Red Land High, went No. 8 to the Rockies. The speedy Montgomery grew up a Phillies fan, urged his parents 10 years ago to name his baby brother after Chase Utley, and was heavily scouted this season by the Phils while being named the state’s player of the year by Gatorade. But Montgomery was off the board by the time his favorite team went on the clock.

Last summer, the Phillies used the 15th overall pick onAbel, who is currently pitching at low-A Clearwater. The 19-year-old is already one of the team’s top prospects. He has struck out 13.6 batters per nine innings this season in 12 starts with low-A Clearwater and has a fastball that touches triple digits. He has a 4.23 ERA this season and is averaging a little more than three innings per start as the Phillies monitor the teenager’s workload.

This was the eighth straight year the Phillies drafted No. 16 or better. Their last seven first-round picks have combined for 25.2 Wins Above Replacement with the Phillies, but 91% of that was totaled by 2014 first-rounder Aaron Nola.

The Phillies have picked near the top of the draft for nearly a decade, but have not yet gotten rich from it.

J.P. Crawford, the 2016 first-round pick, was traded two years ago for Jean Segura, who is the Phillies’ leader this season in batting average. Cornelius Randolph, a 2015 first-round pick, is an outfielder at triple A along with 2016 first-rounder Mickey Moniak and 2017′s Adam Haseley.

Alec Bohm, 2018′s first-round pick, has been the team’s everyday third baseman since last summer while shortstop Bryson Stott (2019) and Abel (2020) have impressed in the minors. Stott, 23, is hitting .258 this season with an .833 OPS between high-A Jersey Shore and double-A Reading. He represented the Phillies on Sunday in Denver at the Futures Game.