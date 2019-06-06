The Phillies began Wednesday’s final day by drafting two high-school outfielders: Marcus Lee Sang from Maryland in the 11th round and Jadiel Sanchez from Puerto Rico in the 12th. The 13th round brought them Hunter Markwardt, who had a .996 OPS this season as the leadoff hitter for Division II Oklahoma Christian. They drafted Missouri junior Chris Cornelius, who has been the Tigers’ everyday shortstop since his freshman year and batted .326 this year, a 76-point increase from last season. They drafted Micah Yonamine, a power-hitting high-school catcher from Honolulu and intriguing junior-college right-hander Adam Leverett, who struck out 83 batters in 71 innings and impressed the Phillies last week at a workout at Citizens Bank Park.