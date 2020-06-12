Seventy-one players came flying off the board between the Phillies' first and second picks in this week's draft. So when their turn finally came back around Thursday night, they took a big swing.
Just like the player they selected in the third round.
Casey Martin once was considered a potential first-round pick. But the University of Arkansas shortstop's stock plummeted as his strikeout rate and error total climbed. Despite being projected as the 38th-best draft prospect by Baseball America, he slid into the Phillies' lap with the 87th overall pick.
The Phillies chose Oregon high school pitcher Mick Abel in the first round (15th overall) on Wednesday night. But when the draft resumed Thursday, they sat idle, having lost their second-round pick when they signed right-hander Zack Wheeler as a free agent last December.
Martin, 21, was the second Arkansas player taken in the draft. But if outfielder Heston Kjerstad was a surprise No. 2 overall selection by the Baltimore Orioles, Martin's slide was equally unexpected.
As a freshman, Martin batted .345 with 13 home runs and a .974 OPS in 252 at-bats. But he led the Southeastern Conference with 79 strikeouts (in 283 at-bats) last year and went hitless in the SEC tournament, part of an 0-for-19 spell that came when the spotlight was the brightest.
Martin's strikeout rate continued to rise this year in a pandemic-shortened season. He whiffed 22 times in only 59 at-bats over 15 games.
The biggest questions persist about Martin's future position. He led the SEC with 23 errors at shortstop last season, prompting suggestions that he might eventually have to move to second or third base.
The Phillies wrap up the draft Thursday night with a selection in both the fourth and fifth rounds, 116th and 146th overall, respectively.