Phillies select Arkansas pitcher Gage Wood with first-round pick in 2025 MLB draft

ATLANTA — The streak is over.

For the first time since 2019, before Brian Barber took over as amateur scouting director, the Phillies used their first-round draft pick on a college player, taking right-hander Gage Wood from the University of Arkansas with the 26th overall selection Sunday night.

Wood, 21, was predicted to go earlier in the first round in most mock drafts, especially after he threw the third no-hitter in College World Series history last month.

Instead, the Phillies snatched him up. And now, given Wood’s age and experience — as a starter and a reliever — at Arkansas, the conversation will begin about how quickly Wood might move through the farm system once the Phillies sign him — and which role best suits him.

Because although it’s exceedingly rare in baseball for even first-round picks to make an immediate impact at the major league level, it isn’t unprecedented. In the most notable case, Chris Sale made his debut as a reliever with the White Sox two months after getting drafted in 2010.

There are other, more recent examples of hard-throwing pitchers who were fast-tracked to the majors. Brandon Finnegan pitched in the College World Series for Texas Christian and the World Series for the Royals after being drafted in the first round in 2014.

The Phillies stuck with the college pitching theme in the second and third rounds, taking lefty Cade Obermueller from Iowa and right-hander Cody Bowker from Vanderbilt with the 63rd and 100th overall picks, respectively, to round out opening night of the draft.

But Wood was the headliner. A power pitcher listed at 6-feet and 205 pounds, he’s known for his fastball, which sits at 94-96 mph and reaches 98, according to MLB Pipeline. It’s a swing-and-miss heater. Wood struck out 69 batters in 37⅔ innings and held opponents to a .194 average as a junior this year.

In his signature no-hitter against Murray State, Wood lost a perfect game when he hit a batter in the eighth inning. Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn left him in game to finish the no-hitter on his 119th pitch, even though he missed time earlier in the season with a shoulder injury.

“We were just going to let him roll,” Van Horn told reporters after the game. “There was no chance he was coming out after eight.”

How much did the no-hitter boost Wood’s draft stock?

“I think Gage Wood made himself some money today,” Murray State coach Dan Skirka told reporters after the game. “Holy cow.”

The MLB-recommended slot value for the 26th overall pick is $3,492,200, slightly less than half of the Phillies’ overall bonus pool of $7,849,400.

Obermueller’s father, Wes, was a second-round draft pick in 1999 and spent five seasons in the majors with the Royals, Brewers, and Marlins. Cade Obermueller, who turns 22 in two weeks, throws from a low arm slot and has a fastball-slider combination.

Bowker, 21, also throws from a lower arm slot. He transferred to Vanderbilt, the alma mater of Phillies pitching coach Caleb Cotham, after beginning his college career at Georgetown.

Through Barber’s first five seasons running the draft room, the Phillies selected right-handers Mick Abel (2020) and Andrew Painter (2021), center fielder Justin Crawford (2022), shortstop Aidan Miller (2023), and outfielder Dante Nori (2024) — all out of high school — in the first round.

This year’s draft was packed with high school infielders, specifically shortstops. Twelve of the first 25 picks were high school infielders, including No. 1 overall Eli Willits to the Nationals and No. 4 overall Ethan Holliday to the Rockies. Willits and Holliday are the sons of former major leaguers.

But Barber hinted last week that the Phillies could go the college route this time from among the 28 or 30 players that they thought could be available to them at No. 26, noting that the number of talented college pitchers “sort of jumps out to me.”

“We have a few more college pitchers that are better prospects this year, as well,” Barber said. “I would assume you’ll see a few more of those go in this draft than you have the last two or three years.”