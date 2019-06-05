A decade ago, Nate Fassnacht was one of those rally-towel waving fans who rocked Citizens Bank Park as the Phillies played deep into another postseason.
Fassnacht grew up in Lancaster County and his parents have season tickets in the lower bowl between home plate and first base. Watching Jimmy Rollins and Chase Utley play made the 80-minute drive from Ephrata, Pa. feel like a breeze.
And those cold October nights made a moment like Tuesday afternoon feel like a dream.
The Phillies called Fassnacht about five minutes before making their eighth-round pick to alert him that he was their next selection. At his brother’s place in Washington, Fassnacht huddled around a computer with his parents and girlfriend as his sister watched through FaceTime.
Philadelphia Phillies, Pick No. 240, Nate Fassnacht, George Washington University
“It’s definitely surreal that it’s them,” Fassnacht said. “The hometown favorite team.”
The Phillies made eight selections Tuesday on the second day of the MLB draft. They started the day by drafting Jamari Baylor, a power-hitting high-school shortstop, in the third round. They loaded up on college power arms, including triple-digit relief pitcher Andrew Schultz from Tennessee and Minnesota closer Brett Schulze. The Phillies took a fifth-round chance on Gunner Mayer, a 6-foot-6 junior-college righthander who has the tools to be an elite arm but is still learning how to pitch after moving to the mound from the infield.
For each of them, being drafted was always the dream. But the moment that their dream was realized - a Tuesday afternoon call from the Phillies to say they were being drafted - could not have felt more sweet than it did for the Fassnacht.
“I grew up there, going there all the time,” Fassnacht said. “I’m super excited.”
The Phillies were not attracted to Fassnacht simply because he has season tickets. He was the Atlantic 10’s Player of the Year this season and he hit .372 as a junior with a 1.108 OPS in 54 games. The shortstop tied George Washington’s school record with 23 doubles and was named a third-team All American by Collegiate Baseball.
Fassnacht was so good as a freshman that he was invited to spend the summer of 2017 in the Cape Cod League, an elite collection of college talent. But then his production tailed off in his sophomore year. He was not trending towards receiving a phone call from the Phillies.
But then he recovered. George Washington coach Greg Ritchie, who was the Pirates hitting coach, helped Fassnacht simplified his approach, eliminate his leg kick, and became more aggressive early in counts. His batting average increased by 95 points. He cut his strikeout rate by more than 50 percent, hit 10 more homers, and doubled his RBI production. He led the Atlantic 10 in slugging percentage, total bases and RBIs, was fifth in homers, and second in doubles. Fassnacht, after a challenging season, was ready to be drafted.
“It was a lot of mental work,” Fassnacht said. “My sophomore year was a big learning year for me. Teams learned how to pitch to me and I had to learn how to make adjustments. Working on the mental side and analyzing my game, night after night, and going through my at-bats really helped out.”
Fassnacht traveled roughly 15 to 20 times per year to Citizens Bank Park when he was in high school. He went to as many playoff games as he could during the team’s last stretch of postseasons. He was in the stands for the 2008 and 2009 World Series.
But finding time the last few years has been challenging as he attended school in Washington and charted out his own baseball dream.
Soon, he will find himself in a minor-league outpost and it will be his goal to bring himself back to Citizens Bank Park. The road there won’t be as easy as the trek he took down the Pennsylvania Turnpike as a kid. But if Fassnacht makes it back to South Philly, he’ll know exactly what to expect.
And what would that rally-towel waving fan have thought of what happened Tuesday?
“It’s almost like it would have been fake,” Fassnacht said.