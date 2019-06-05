The Phillies made eight selections Tuesday on the second day of the MLB draft. They started the day by drafting Jamari Baylor, a power-hitting high-school shortstop, in the third round. They loaded up on college power arms, including triple-digit relief pitcher Andrew Schultz from Tennessee and Minnesota closer Brett Schulze. The Phillies took a fifth-round chance on Gunner Mayer, a 6-foot-6 junior-college righthander who has the tools to be an elite arm but is still learning how to pitch after moving to the mound from the infield.