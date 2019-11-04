After he served an 85-game suspension for a domestic violence incident in Atlantic City in May, the Phillies had to put him back on the roster. They could trade Herrera in the offseason, although he's owed a total of $21 million over the next two years. They could release him, in which case they must continue to pay him, but if they cut him loose, it must be for baseball reasons, such as his .216 average and .632 OPS in his last 539 plate appearances.