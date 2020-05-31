Nobody ever decreed that Major League Baseball must resume spring training by the middle of June, open the season by Fourth of July weekend, play 82 regular-season games, and tie a bow on the playoffs by the end of October – or else.
Those were always soft targets, never set-in-stone deadlines.
So, it won't exactly be curtains for baseball in 2020 if MLB and the Players Association can't settle their differences by the end of the week. If they have to start the season on Aug. 1, play only 60 or 70 games, and push the World Series into early November at a warm-weather neutral site, well, so be it. Late is better than never.
Still, this is undeniably the most critical week for baseball in 25 years.
It would be one thing if MLB scrubbed the season because medical experts or city/state governments didn’t sign off on the league’s 67-page manual for playing in the midst of a pandemic that has caused more than 105,000 deaths in the United States (still a possibility). It would be quite another if it all unraveled over money – specifically how much 30 owners and 1,200 players will lose this year – at a time when more than 40 million Americans have filed for unemployment since March.
Most industry observers can’t imagine the sides not coming together on an 11th-hour economic agreement to salvage an abbreviated season. But as the weekend ended, they appeared entrenched in their respective positions over a secondary pay reduction for players beyond the cuts that were agreed upon in late March.
And if the next few days don’t bring an end to the nearly week-long standoff, it will become increasingly difficult to reach a compromise, even though the repercussions of 18 months (at least) without games would leave baseball badly damaged and perhaps beyond repair.
“This is going to be a very tough thing to reconcile,” said Vince Gennaro, associate dean at NYU’s Tisch Institute for Global Sport. “I think there’s going to have to be significant concessions by the players to do this. And in the end, I don’t know who’s going to blink first.”
Neither side trusts the other enough to keep its eyes anything less than wide open. With negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement looming late next year, the last thing that either wants to do is make a concession for one partial season that it won’t get back in the future.
The central issue is a March 26 agreement in which players agreed to prorated salaries based on the length of the season. One hundred games, for instance, would mean roughly a 40% pay cut for each player; 82 games, as MLB has proposed, would be a 50% cut; and so on.
But the owners claim that language in the March accord stipulates that the deal may be redrawn if conditions change, such as fans being unable to attend games. Commissioner Rob Manfred has estimated that gate-related streams – ticket sales, luxury suites, concessions, parking – account for an average of 40% of teams’ revenue, and the owners want the players’ salaries to be further scaled back accordingly.
"Just speaking as an economist, it just makes perfect sense that you wouldn't stop the salary adjustments at [what was agreed to in March]," Smith College economics professor Andrew Zimbalist said recently. "There'd be some further reduction based upon not having fans in the stands. That's just straight economics. There's no ideology there."
Last week, MLB proposed secondary cuts based on a sliding scale of income levels. Phillies star Bryce Harper, who was due to get paid $27.5 million in 2020, would have his salary reduced from $13.75 million in an 82-game season after the previously agreed-upon cuts to roughly $6.25 million, according to ESPN estimates. But teammate Rhys Hoskins, due to make $605,000 this year, would reportedly retain most of the roughly $302,500 (based on 82 games) that remained from the initial cut.
The union was “extremely disappointed,” a source said last week, by what it considered “massive” additional cuts and has not yet issued a counterproposal. The players, who would be incurring the greatest health risk by returning to play and have a finite number of years to maximize their earnings, aren’t budging on their refusal to accept another pay cut. At least not without a more thorough audit of the owners’ books.
Washington Nationals star pitcher Max Scherzer, a member of the union’s eight-player executive subcommittee, made that clear in a pointed statement last week. The message was reinforced in an email from influential agent Scott Boras to his clients and obtained by the Associated Press.
Assuming that neither side budges on the March agreement, is there another solution? The players have reportedly considered proposing a longer schedule. But the owners claim that more games only means more lost revenue for them. There's also a fear that a World Series in November could be at risk of getting canceled by a second wave of the coronavirus. The postseason, of course, is where teams reap the bulk of the national TV money.
The players could also agree to deferring a portion of their 2020 salaries to help ease the owners' cash flow problems. But baseball will feel the economic effects of an abbreviated season well beyond 2020, according to experts, and Gennaro speculated that owners are unlikely to be willing to take on additional debt.
But what if the players trade secondary cuts in 2020 to gain leverage in the looming CBA talks? Could a short-term sacrifice lead to long-term gains, such as changes to the competitive-balance tax system that has served as a deterrent for many teams to raise payroll above a stipulated level?
"I think that needs to be handled delicately," Gennaro said. "If either side concedes too much on the current season, this partial season, that will set a tone for the future [CBA] negotiations and sort of set the bar."
Here we are, then, waiting for someone to blink.
More than the 2020 season hangs in the balance.