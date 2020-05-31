It would be one thing if MLB scrubbed the season because medical experts or city/state governments didn’t sign off on the league’s 67-page manual for playing in the midst of a pandemic that has caused more than 105,000 deaths in the United States (still a possibility). It would be quite another if it all unraveled over money – specifically how much 30 owners and 1,200 players will lose this year – at a time when more than 40 million Americans have filed for unemployment since March.