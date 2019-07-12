"[It's] hard for us to make the judgment now that we're one trade away from the World Series," MacPhail in a 15-minute session in the dugout before the Phillies opened a series with the rival Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park. "As a result, you're going to have to be more judicious with your playing talent. It doesn't mean you can't make a different type of deal, doesn't mean you can't make a deal where a component is taking on somebody's salary. But I think you start to be protective of your crown jewels in the system."