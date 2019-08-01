The Phillies could always circle back on, say, Minor or Boyd in the offseason. They've had interest in Minor before, looking into trading for him last winter. But there isn't any guarantee that the asking prices will be any lower five months from now just because acquiring them in December means getting them for one fewer pennant race that if they had been acquired the previous July. Boyd, in particular, is 28 years old and comes with three more years of club control. The Tigers will still want considerable value in return.