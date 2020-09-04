It isn’t enough, apparently, that Bryce Harper is a former National League MVP, a six-time All-Star, and one of the faces of baseball.
Harper has added something else to his resume: prophet.
Twelve days after the star right fielder almost cavalierly said that all the struggling Phillies needed to turn around the season was “to go on a streak and win nine out of 10,” they won – you guessed it – for the ninth time in 10 games, 6-5, on rookie Alec Bohm’s 10th-inning sacrifice fly in the rain Thursday at Citizens Bank Park.
The Phillies completed their first four-game sweep of the Nationals in 11 years – since May 15-17, 2009, to be exact. At 18-15, they have the fifth-best record in the National League; they were 14th in the league when Harper made his comment after a walkoff loss in Atlanta on Aug. 22.
But here’s the ironic part: Harper, who carried the Phillies’ offense for most of the season’s first month, is stuck in a 5-for-35 tailspin with one extra-base hit during the Phillies’ 10-game surge.
Instead, the Phillies have been propelled by strong starting pitching and big hits from Rhys Hoskins, Didi Gregorius and Bohm, the 2018 first-round pick whose mature approach at the plate has been impressive.
Most of those elements combined in the latest victory. Hoskins stroked a homer and Gregorius an RBI double. Bohm finished with three hits, all to the opposite field, including a single in an eighth-inning rally that tied the game after the Phillies had fallen behind 5-4 and struck out in six consecutive at-bats against the Nationals’ bullpen.
And after lifting a ball to medium-depth center field in the 10th inning and watching J.T. Realmuto tag up and score from third, Bohm shrugged his shoulders, as if he was wondering if it could really be this easy.
With how well the Phillies are clicking at the plate, giving them extra outs isn’t advisable. The Nationals learned that lesson after making two errors that led to three unearned runs early in the game and likely shortened starter Anibal Sanchez’s outing.
The first miscue came in the first inning. After Harper and J.T. Realmuto recorded back-to-back two-out hits, they scored when Gregorius hit a hard chopper to the right side of the infield that ate up third baseman Brock Holt, who was playing in the shift.
With the Phillies leading, 3-2, in the third inning after Hoskins’ solo homer -- the sixth time he went deep in his last nine games -- Sanchez booted a Harper bunt. Two batters later, after Realmuto reached on a fielder’s choice, he scored on Gregorius’ double to right-center.
The Phillies could have broken open the game in the fourth inning. They loaded the bases with one out, knocking Sanchez from the game. But reliever Wander Suero fanned Harper on a cutter and froze Realmuto on a changeup to hold it at 4-2.
The Nationals took advantage, pulling even in the fifth inning against starter Zach Eflin with two runs driven in by their usual sources: Trea Turner and Juan Soto.
Eflin gave up back-to-back singles to Luis Garcia and Victor Robles, both of whom advanced on Adam Eaton’s sacrifice bunt. Turner, who smashed a two-run inside-the-park home run over leaping center fielder Roman Quinn’s glove in the third inning, grounded out to score Garcia before Soto lined an RBI single.
The Nationals took a 5-4 lead in the seventh against newly acquired reliever David Phelps, although they could have had more. Luis Garcia led off with a single to right field but got thrown out when Harper faked a normal retrieve and instead made a strong throw to first base. Two batters later, Michael A. Taylor hit a 95 m.p.h. fastball out to left-center.