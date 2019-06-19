Let’s play two.
The Phillies will finally take the field for what was supposed to be a four-game series in Washington at 1:05 p.m. It’s a make-up of Monday’s series opener, which was postponed due to rain.
Zach Eflin will be on the mound for the Phillies; Patrick Corbin for the Nationals.
The division rivals will try to squeeze the first game in before rain begins once again. The second game of the doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. Jake Arrieta will get the start for the Phillies, but it’s still unclear if the Nationals will go with Max Scherzer -- who broke his nose during batting practice on Tuesday (seriously) -- or someone else.
Follow along with the first game below.
