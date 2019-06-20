WASHINGTON — After the Phillies scored a total of two runs Wednesday in a doubleheader sweep by the Nationals, manager Gabe Kapler said he would get “creative” with the batting order to generate more offense.
How's this for creative?
- Bryce Harper in the leadoff spot.
- Rhys Hoskins batting second.
- Jean Segura in the No. 5 hole.
- A rare start for Maikel Franco.
Kapler tossed the batting order like a salad for Thursday night’s series finale here at Nationals Park. The Phillies have lost seven of nine games — and 12 of their last 18 — and began the day four games behind the division-leading Atlanta Braves in the National League East. At 39-34, they are one game worse than they were through 73 games last season.
And while the depth and overall talent of the pitching staff have been major issues during the Phillies’ skid this month, the offense hasn’t produced, either. Over the last 18 games, the Phillies are batting .222 (130-for-586) and averaging 3.9 runs.
In particular, the Phillies have missed Andrew McCutchen at the top of the order. McCutchen was lost for the season on June 2 when he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. In his absence, Cesar Hernandez and Jean Segura have taken turns in the leadoff spot, but neither was productive.
Hernandez went 4-for-32 with a .222 on-base percentage in the top spot, and Segura went 2-for-20 with a .217 OBP and didn’t run hard after a bloop single in the first inning Wednesday night.
Harper went 10-for-46 (.217) with a .288 on-base percentage in 12 games as the Nationals’ fill-in leadoff hitter last season. He’s a .273 career hitter with a .362 OBP in 28 starts as a leadoff man.
“We might get a little bit creative here,” Kapler said after Wednesday night’s 2-0 loss. “Nothing too wild, but certainly want to create some sort of momentum and shake things up a little bit. We have to find some way to put some runs on the board.”