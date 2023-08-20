Phillies fall short with rally in ninth as Nationals hang on to 4-3 Little League Classic win

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The fact that the Phillies had to fly from Washington D.C. to Williamsport Regional Airport on Sunday morning and participate in a host of events in the hours leading up to a 7:10 p.m. game time, did not make their game against the Nationals count any less. It counted just as much as the other 161, and, from the Phillies’ perspective, it was actually quite important.

The team landed in Williamsport with a narrow 2.5 game lead over the San Francisco Giants in the National League wild-card race. With a record of 67-57, the Phillies still occupy the top wildcard spot, but only tenuously, which makes their three-game series against the Giants that starts on Monday one of the biggest of the season. The Phillies will fly to Philadelphia late on Sunday night ahead of that three-game set. It’s not an ideal situation for a team in playoff contention.

» READ MORE: Sizing up an Aaron Nola contract in free agency: The comps, the Phillies factors, and one familiar case

But it is the situation they are in. With that being said, it would’ve been ideal for the Phillies to enter their pivotal series against San Francisco with a series win against the Nationals. It did not pan out that way. The Phillies lost, 4-3, in the Little League Classic on Sunday night. They’ve lost five of their last seven games.

Advertisement

It was another example of the inconsistent offense that has plagued the Phillies this season. Just the night before in Washington D.C., the lineup came roaring back from a 3-0 deficit, tying the game 3-3 in the seventh, putting up an eight-spot in the eighth, and tacking on another run in the ninth.

On Sunday, against Trevor Williams, a pitcher they have clobbered in the past, they managed only two hits and no runs. They fared better against the Nationals’ bullpen, combining for three runs off of four hits. Brandon Marsh hit a two-out, RBI single in the ninth to drive home Bryson Stott.

After Marsh, Jake Cave made things interesting late, sending a two-out, two-run home run to cut the Nationals’ lead to 4-3. But catcher J.T. Realmuto, who was pinch-hitting for Garrett Stubbs, struck out to end the game.

» READ MORE: Bryce Harper lauds ‘playing Vegas style,’ as Phillies players take in LLWS experience

Zack Wheeler had a bumpy first inning, allowing four earned runs off of five hits, but bounced back quickly in his next six innings. Wheeler allowed just a walk and a single from that point forward. Reliever Luis Ortiz came in for Wheeler in the eighth inning, allowing two hits and no runs or walks. But the Phillies weren’t able to rally back enough to overcome that four-run first inning.