The Nationals tagged Pivetta for two runs in the second and could have added more than the one they scored in the third if it were not for Scott Kingery’s diving catch in center. Pivetta threw 87 pitches and was nearly lifted an inning earlier for a pinch-hitter but his spot did not come up in the order. He gave up just three runs, but that was three too many for a lineup that has not produced the way the team dreamed it would.