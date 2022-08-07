The Phillies won their 60th game of the season on Sunday, and their fifth game in a row, and they did it with ease. In a 13-1 win over the Washington Nationals, to complete a four-game sweep, the Phillies allowed only seven hits.

The Phillies are now 60-48. Of their 54 remaining games, 35 are against teams with a record below .500. They are now tied with the Padres for the second NL wild card spot (the Padres play the Dodgers on Sunday night).

Another good outing for Aaron Nola

Starter Aaron Nola tossed another good outing on Sunday afternoon, allowing five hits, one earned run and two walks with five strikeouts over six innings pitched. Nola threw 91 pitches, 58 of them strikes.

Right-handed reliever Connor Brogdon came in after him, allowing no runs and no hits over one inning of work. Seranthony Domínguez allowed just one hit in the eighth inning, and David Robertson came out for the ninth inning, allowing a walk, one hit and no runs with one strikeout to end the game.

Don’t let the day care get hot

It was a great afternoon for the Phillies day care. Darick Hall hit two home runs, Alec Bohm walked in a run in the bottom of the third, and Nick Maton hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth. Maton hit an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to give the Phillies an 8-1 lead. Rookie infielder Bryson Stott piled on the damage in the bottom of the eighth with three-RBI double to left field. Maton, who finished his day with four RBI, hit a fly ball to center field to score Brandon Marsh.

Of the 13 runs the Phillies scored on Sunday, 10 of them were driven in by Phillies players who have played in three MLB seasons or fewer.

Hoskins continues to rake

Hoskins, who was penciled in at DH on Sunday, went 1-for-2 and hit his 24th home run of the season (it was his fourth straight game in which he’d hit a home run). Hoskins is now hitting .309/.377/.600 over his last 15 games.