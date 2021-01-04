Feliz, 32, last pitched in the majors in 2017 and has not pitched in affiliated baseball since 2018. Feliz has a career 3.49 ERA over 357 appearances and has a 3.07 ERA this winter in the Dominican Republic with 22 strikeouts in 14⅔ innings. He was the American League’s rookie of the year in 2010 with Texas and was the team’s closer when the Rangers reached the World Series in 2010 and 2011. Feliz converted 107 of his 128 career save chances and pitched in 2015 for Detroit when Dombrowski was the Tigers’ general manager.