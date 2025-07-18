Fringe Bar hosted a Nick Castellanos look-alike contest. Meet the winner and fan favorite who stole the show.

As the Phillies competed against the Los Angeles Angels at Citizens Bank Park, dozens of fans gathered at Fringe Bar for a very unique type of watch party.

As the game played across the televisions inside the Philly bar, plenty of men wearing Nick Castellanos jerseys and eye black waited patiently in the beer garden to participate in Friday night’s Castellanos look-alike contest.

The doppelgangers came prepared with props — from arm sleeves made of socks to hidden Uncrustables — as they stood in front of a crowd of mostly women, ready to hear each contestant’s relationship status. After one contestant, Michael Penna, proudly announcing he was married with two kids, he sent his wife, Nicole, a little wink, which led to some cheers from other women in the crowd.

“Well, I think it’s very flattering,” Nicole said. “It’s nice to see that he catches everybody else’s eye, not just mine.”

Penna, 44, ended up winning first place, taking home four Hall of Fame suite tickets to a Phillies game. The Ambler native has his wife and his 10-year-old twin daughters, Ariana and Mikayla, to thank. On their way home from vacation in South Carolina, they made the decision to sign him up for the contest.

“It was pretty cool,” Michael said. “I never did anything like this before so it was fun to see a lot of people actually come out for it and it was cool for the kids… I bumped into a couple of [the contestants] in the parking lot walking in and it’s cool everyone’s like good camaraderie. We’re just here because of the way we look I guess but it’s fun.”

Michael said people constantly tell him he looks like Castellanos, which is something his wife said he’s proud of.

“My husband loves that everyone in our town of Ambler thinks he looks like Nick,” Nicole said. “There were about 30-something people who recommended that I signed him up.”

“He’s the most Nick Castellanos person I know,” his daughter Mikayla added. “Just with a little more grays.”

Pennsylvania natives Keith Brough and Andrew Friedman took home second and third place, respectively. The second place prize was a gift basket full of Jim Beam products and two tickets to a Phillies game. The third place prize was a $100 gift card to Fringe Bar and a Hornitos cooler.

But it was contestant No. 15, nine-year-old Jackson Ryan, who really stole the show.

Ahead of his name being called, Ryan already had his performance planned. He would step onto the mini wooden stage and throw up his ring finger — a reference to Castellanos in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series against the Miami Marlins. But before he was called, another contestant did the same thing.

Immediately after, Jackson looked up at his father, Al, and made a change to his performance. Once his name and number were called, he went onto the wooden stage, planted his feet, threw up his ring finger, and hit a little shimmy dance. The crowd absolutely loved it but he still had his doubts.

“I think it’s going to be hard for me to win because there’s like a lot of people who already have a beard that looks like him,” Jackson said. “And I had to like draw a fake one.”

Jackson ended up earning honorable mention and winning the fan vote, taking home a new Castellanos jersey.

Castellanos is the latest Philadelphia athlete to have a look-alike contest, joining Jason Kelce and Jalen Hurts. Last year, the trend hit major cities such as New York (Timothy Chalamet doppelganger) and Chicago (Jeremy Allen White contest).

“We were just brainstorming fun, very Philly-themed events, and we started talking about look-alike contests,” said Liz Boleslavsky, the general manager and partner of Fringe Bar. “They’ve been so popular this year and as soon as we said that, my business partner, Kenneth Bush, he’s the chef here, he just screamed ‘Nick Castellanos.’ I know Nick is not from Philly, but he’s the most Philly dude ever.”