When Nick Pivetta got demoted to the minor leagues in April, he decided to still live in Philadelphia and commute 60 miles each way to the Lehigh Valley. In those quiet moments alone on the Northeast Extension, he thought about better days.
Saturday, at last, his reality matched the dream.
Making his third start since being recalled by the Phillies, Pivetta dominated the Cincinnati Reds at Citizens Bank Park. He was equal parts overpowering and efficient. He scattered six hits, didn't walk a batter and tossed his first career complete game, at one point retiring 17 consecutive batters. And he carried the Phillies to a 4-1 victory.
In short, Pivetta was everything that the Phillies believe he can be.
Jay Bruce delivered another big hit, a two-run single in the first inning to open a 2-1 lead against Reds starter Tanner Roark, and J.T. Realmuto sliced a solo home run to right field. But the Phillies' fourth consecutive victory was all about Pivetta, who finished what he started in 105 pitches.
It was a contination of Pivetta's stellar start six days earlier at Dodger Stadium. Last Sunday, he shut out the best team in the National League for six innings only to be lifted for a pinch-hitter in a scoreless game.
But it didn't start out all that way. Pivetta has struggled in the first inning this season, and the Reds opened the game with Nick Senzel's bloop double into shallow right field and a single by Joey Votto. Senzel scored one batter later on a double play, and the Reds had a 1-0 lead.
Pivetta was nearly unhittable after that. Beginning with Eugenio Suarez's ground-ball double play, Pivetta went through the Reds' lineup nearly three times without allowing a baserunner. His fastball crackled at 96 mph, while he snapped off wicked curveballs and sliders.
And rather than trying to strike out every batter, Pivetta was content to get quick outs. To wit: He breezed through the fifth inning on six pitches by getting Jesse Winker, Josh VanMeter and Jose Peraza to ground out.
Pivetta got through the eighth inning in 96 pitches, and manager Gabe Kapler was so comfortable to let Pivetta come out for the ninth that the bullpen barely stirred even after Senzel’s leadoff single. Pivetta retired the next three batters to close it out.