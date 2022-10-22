Next up for a first pitch: Jayson Werth.

Werth, the former Phillies right fielder, will do the honors Sunday before Game 5 of the National League Championship Series, the team announced Saturday night.

In four seasons with the Phillies from 2007-10, Werth batted .282/.380/.506 with 95 home runs. He hit two homers in the 2009 World Series against the New York Yankees and finished eighth in the NL MVP voting in 2010 before signing a seven-year, $126 million contract with the Washington Nationals, where he eventually teamed up with Bryce Harper.

Werth, 43, will be the fifth member of the 2008 World Series championship team to throw a ceremonial first pitch in these playoffs. Shane Victorino and Pat Burrell did so in the divisional round against the Atlanta Braves before Matt Stairs in Game 3 of the NLCS Friday night. Ryan Howard is set to throw the first pitch before Game 4 Saturday night.