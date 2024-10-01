Start times announced for NLDS Games 1 and 2 at Citizens Bank Park

With Red October just a few days away, we now know the start times of the Phillies’ National League Division Series that will begin their playoff run.

Saturday’s Game 1 at Citizens Bank Park will start at 4:08 p.m., airing locally on Fox29, MLB announced on Tuesday. Sunday’s Game 2 will also begin at 4:08 p.m., but will air on FS1. The Phillies are awaiting their NLDS opponent, facing the winner of the New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers’ NL wild-card series (the Mets took Game 1, 8-4).

The Phillies haven’t yet announced their Game 1 starter. They’ve been using their time off to stay competitive, and will have an intrasquad game on Wednesday as they aim to keep their bats from going cold by the time Saturday rolls around.

Game 1 of the other NLDS series, between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the winner of the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres NL wild-card series, will start at 8:38 p.m. on Saturday and air on FS1. Sunday’s Game 2 will start at 8:03 p.m. and also air on FS1.