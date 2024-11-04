Phillies cut five players including left-hander Kolby Allard, add three to 40-man roster

The Phillies made some changes to their 40-man roster on Monday, cutting five players and adding three.

Left-handed pitcher Kolby Allard, right-handed pitchers Yunior Marté, Luis Ortiz, and Freddy Tarnok, as well as infielder Rodolfo Castro, were outrighted. All five players cleared waivers and are now free agents.

The Phillies also added a trio of right-handed pitchers: Devin Sweet, John McMillon, and Alan Rangel.

Sweet, a 28-year-old reliever, was acquired from the Detroit Tigers for cash considerations. He has only pitched 8 ⅔ innings at the major-league level, all in 2023, and spent the 2024 season with the Tigers’ triple-A affiliate. Across 76 triple-A innings, Sweet posted a 3.91 ERA and four saves. His 111 strikeouts were the most of all Detroit’s minor-league pitchers.

The Phillies claimed McMillon off waivers from the Miami Marlins. McMillon appeared in 10 games this year and put up a 1.50 ERA. In 31⅓ triple-A innings, however, he had a 6.32 ERA and 1.85 WHIP. The Phillies got a good look at him in September when he pitched a scoreless 1⅓ innings against them to earn the win for the Marlins.

McMillon, 26, was placed on the injured list at the end of the season with right elbow tightness.

Rangel signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies in July. He made 11 appearances and six starts for the Phillies’ single-A and triple-A affiliates, where he had a 4.02 ERA. He is currently pitching in the Mexican Pacific league. Rangel, 27, previously spent eight seasons in the Braves’ minor-league system.

Silver Slugger finalists

The Phillies pulled in three Silver Slugger nominations, one each for Bryce Harper (first base), Alec Bohm (third base), and J.T. Realmuto (catcher). The awards are given to the best offensive player at each position in each league, and are voted on by MLB managers and coaches.

Harper and Realmuto have both won the award three times each, while this marks Bohm’s first career nomination.

Winners will be announced on MLB Network on Nov. 12.