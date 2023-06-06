A new limited partner is joining the Phillies ownership group

A change is coming to the Phillies’ ownership group.

Stanley C. Middleman, a Philadelphia native and Temple University graduate who founded a mortgage bank in New Jersey, agreed last week to buy one-third of the Buck family’s interest in the team, Phillies managing partner John Middleton announced Tuesday. The deal, which is expected to be finalized next month, is also pending approvals from Major League Baseball.

At present, Middleton and the Buck family each have a 48.75% stake in the Phillies, while former general manager Pat Gillick and the family of late team president David Montgomery hold 1.5% and 1% interests, respectively. Middleman’s share would be 16.25%, while the Buck family’s would drop to 32.5%.

One thing that will remain static: As managing partner, CEO, and designated “MLB control person,” Middleton will be the team’s most visible and hands-on owner. He will continue to have the final say on budgets. The Phillies paid the luxury tax for the first time last year and are poised to do so again, with a club-record payroll that is nearing $250 million.

”This is a significant moment in our partnership’s history, as it is only the second time in over 40 years that we have added a new partner,” Middleton said in a statement. “As evidenced by the great success of Freedom Mortgage, Stan is driven to succeed. I admire his passion, commitment and perseverance in building his business. Those qualities, and many more, make Stan an important addition to our ownership group.”

The Bucks bought into the Phillies when Ruly Carpenter sold the team in 1981, and formed a limited partnership between three branches of the family. When Bill Buck died in March at age 94, the family sought to reduce its overall interest in the team.

Middleman, 69, founded Freedom Mortgage Corporation in 1990. With its headquarters in Mount Laurel, the company describes itself as being “ranked in the top 10 mortgage originators nationally.”

A self-described “huge Phillies fan,” Middleman said in a statement that owning a share of his favorite team since childhood is “a dream come true.” He expressed interest in recent years in purchasing a minority share of a major league team and was linked previously with both the Cleveland Guardians and Washington Nationals.

”I feel truly blessed to have such an amazing opportunity in my lifetime,” Middleman said. “My family and I hope we can be a small part in the continuing success of this world-class sports organization.”

