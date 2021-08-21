SAN DIEGO -- Manny Machado had already been ejected Friday night when he stood near the on-deck circle, ripped off his batting gloves, and threw them 25 feet toward the home-plate umpire.

Phillies closer Ian Kennedy powered a fastball past Machado, which Machado swung through, to finish the eighth inning with the bases loaded and push the Phillies closer to a needed 4-3 win. Kennedy calmly returned to the dugout with his head down while Machado was restrained by associate manager Skip Schumaker as he stewed over Doug Eddings’ strike zone.

Finally, the Phillies were not the frustrated team.

Kennedy earned a four-out save after entering with the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth. He hit Fernando Tatis in the helmet to bring in a run, but that was all he allowed. It was a win the Phillies needed after they were swept this week in Arizona by the woeful Diamondbacks. And their bullpen delivered as Hector Neris, Archie Bradley, and Kennedy combined for 14 outs and just one hit.

The Phillies did not gain any ground on first-place Atlanta, who won earlier in the night in Baltimore. But they did not drop any deeper in the standings after falling four games back this week. That was important.

Harper’s non-solo blast

Bryce Harper showed what can happen when he has chances with runners on base when he smoked a two-run homer in the third inning. J.T. Realmuto doubled in a run and Harper followed with a homer to right that left the bat at 110 mph.

It was Harper’s 23rd homer of the season but just his third with men on base. Harper entered Friday with just 83 chances with runners in scoring position. With the way Harper is producing, it’s paramount that the Phillies find ways to get runners on base ahead of him.

Insurance run

Andrew McCutchen’s RBI double in the eighth inning allowed the bullpen to take a deep breath, but became even more important when Kennedy allowed a run to score in the bottom of the inning. It was just the team’s second hit since Harper’s third-inning homer as the offense went into a shell before McCutchen came through. The Phillies finished with just five hits, but they scored four runs. That worked.

Moore than enough

Matt Moore didn’t flirt Friday night with a no-hitter but he did keep the Phillies in the game and that’s all you can ask for from the fifth starter. Moore allowed two runs on three hits before being lifted with one out in the fifth.

He allowed hard contact -- Machado’s two-run homer in the third left the bat at 119.6 mph -- and walked four batters yet kept the Phils afloat. He loaded the bases in the second before striking out Padres starter Blake Snell to end the rally. His 75th pitch was flied out to deep center field by Tatis, which was enough for manager Joe Girardi to make a change as Machado came up again. It was the right move and Moore did his job.

Waiting for Hoskins

Rhys Hoskins’ groin was still too sore for him to play Friday night, a week after he received a cortisone injection. Hoskins took batting practice on Friday afternoon and fielded ground balls but remained on the injured list. Girardi said there’s a chance that Hoskins could return on Saturday.

Odubel Herrera was out of Friday’s lineup after being hit in the elbow on Thursday by a pitch. Girard said Herrera was “pretty sore.” Herrera was replaced in center field by Jorge Bonifacio, who was promoted from triple A in the afternoon. Bonifacio, who played parts of the last four seasons in the majors with Kansas City and Detroit, went 0-for-3 and became the eighth Phillies player to start a game this season in center.