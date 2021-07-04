It was 929 days ago, on a cold afternoon in December 2018, that Manny Machado took his free-agent tour to Citizens Bank Park for a meeting with Phillies officials. Accompanied by his wife and his agents, the star third baseman walked up to the main entrance and tugged at the handle only to find it locked.

Sunday, he all but kicked it down, at least metaphorically.

Machado blasted two home runs — a two-run shot in the first inning and a three-run number in the third, both against starter Vince Velasquez — to account for most of the San Diego Padres’ offense in an 11-1, Fourth of July thumping of the Phillies. In so doing, Machado prevented the Phillies from completing a three-game sweep in their final home game before the All-Star break.

Instead, the Phillies reached the mathematical midpoint of the schedule with a 39-42 record, the first time since 2017 that they’ve had a losing mark through 81 games. They are 4½ games behind the division-leading New York Mets in a weak National League East and 8½ games back in a race for two wild-card spots that most likely will come from among the Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Francisco Giants, the trio of NL West powers.

It was an appropriate way for these Phillies to reach the halfway mark. With second baseman Jean Segura and shortstop Didi Gregorius returning from the injured list, they finally had their optimal lineup together for a couple of games. But left fielder Andrew McCutchen exited in the top of the ninth inning with an apparent injury after retrieving Eric Hosmer’s two-out, three-run double against embattled reliever Héctor Neris in the midst of a heavy downpour.

And after winning back-to-back games against the star-studded Padres and appearing poised to go on a run before the break, the Phillies were done in by a superstar with whom they flirted three winters ago in a clunker before an announced holiday crowd of 25,592.

One step forward, one back. It’s how the Phillies have done it for what, four seasons now — and especially the last two. In 141 games since Joe Girardi took over as manager, the Phillies haven’t won more than five games in a row. Newborns do better with rolling than John Middleton’s $200 million team.

Three years ago, it seemed like Machado would be part of all this. But the Phillies passed on him after a protracted free agency that landed him in San Diego for 10 years and $300 million and instead signed Bryce Harper to a 13-year, $330 million deal.

Machado and Harper, friends from their days as teenage prospects, will forever be linked by their free-agent winter. And their numbers since achieving their big paydays are remarkably similar. Entering play Sunday, Machado slashed .266/.342/.485 (.827 OPS) with 61 homers, 184 RBIs, and 8.5 wins above replacement with the Padres; Harper with the Phillies: .264/.383/.517 (.900 OPS) with 62 homers, 173 RBIs, and 8.0 WAR.

Harper homered and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the Phillies’ 4-2 victory Saturday night. A day later, it was Machado’s turn.

Machado teed off on a full-count, 94-mph fastball from Velasquez and crushed it to straightaway center field to give the Padres a 2-0 lead in the first inning. He got another chance in the third after Velasquez issued back-to-back two-out walks. After fouling off three consecutive pitches, Machado timed up a 93-mph fastball and hit it out to left-center to make it 5-0.

Everything after that — from J.T. Realmuto’s opposite-field homer in the sixth inning, to the Padres’ six runs in the ninth against Hector Neris, and backup Andrew Knapp’s one-out appearance as a pitcher — was elementary.

One step forward, one back, and seven games to go until the All-Star break.

Extra bases

The Phillies are 105-105 all-time on the Fourth of July, including 51-49 at home. ... With three games in Chicago and three in Boston before the All-Star break, the Phillies don’t return home until July 16 for a doubleheader against the Miami Marlins. ... Left-hander Matt Moore (0-1, 5.79 ERA) will start the series opener at Wrigley Field against Cubs right-hander Zach Davies (5-5, 4.32).