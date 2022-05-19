The Phillies lost the series finale of a three-game set against the Padres, 2-0, on Thursday, keeping their record below .500, at 18-20. Phillies starter Kyle Gibson and the bullpen held the Padres to two runs and 10 hits, but the offense — which was red-hot in Los Angeles — put together another lackluster performance at Citizens Bank Park, tallying eight hits, one walk, and plating no runs.

The bats are cold … again

Padres starter Yu Darvish held the Phillies to six hits through seven innings, and from there, the Padres bullpen held them to two hits. Over a three-game set against the Padres, the Phillies tallied three runs and 18 hits, a stark departure from previous series in Los Angeles, when they scored a franchise-record 29 runs in Dodger Stadium through their first three games, and racked up 34 hits.

The Phillies had two opportunities to take the lead. One came in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, and runners on first and third, Kyle Schwarber struck out (after disputing a few of home plate umpire Erich Bacchus’ calls). Nick Castellanos ended the threat by grounding out.

The second came in the bottom of the eighth with two outs. With runners on first and third, Castellanos grounded into a force out at second base. The Phillies went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position for the day.

No support for Gibson

After his worst outing of the season last week, Kyle Gibson looked strong on Thursday against the Padres. Gibson allowed eight hits, two earned runs, no walks, and struck out seven over 5⅔ innings. He has held opposing batters to three earned runs or fewer in six of his last eight outings.

Bullpen delivers

It was a relatively uneventful day for the bullpen for the second straight game. Seranthony Domínguez came in for Gibson in the sixth inning and put up a scoreless frame, allowing two hits with no walks. Brad Hand followed Domínguez, pitched a third of an inning, and allowed no hits. And right-handed reliever Andrew Bellatti followed Hand, walking one batter and striking out one in a scoreless inning. Connor Brogdon followed that up with a 1-2-3 inning. Brogdon’s top velocities hit 95 and 96 mph, which still isn’t where he was last year, but is certainly closer.

Up next

The Phillies will open a three-game home set against the Dodgers on Friday at 7:05 p.m. Left-hander Julio Urías (2-3, 3.00 ERA) will be on the mound for Los Angeles and lefty Ranger Suárez (4-1, 3.72) will pitch for the Phillies.