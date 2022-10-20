SAN DIEGO — For the first time in these playoffs, the Phillies’ pitching depth is about to be tested.

It isn’t so much that they will have to go back-to-back games with neither Zack Wheeler nor Aaron Nola on the mound. But with the removal of a travel day between Games 5 and 6 of the National League Championship Series, the Phillies and Padres may have to play five games in as many days, a factor that will alter how the managers utilize their bullpens.

“That’s kind of crazy,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said before San Diego sent the Phillies to an 8-5 loss Wednesday in Game 2 at Petco Park. “I’ve never seen that before.”

Typically, teams don’t play more than three games in the postseason before getting a day off. The schedule allows for managers to lean on their highest-leverage relievers two or even three days in a row because of the built-in rest. But beginning with Game 3 on Friday night, Melvin and Phillies manager Rob Thomson may need to use the full complement of their relievers.

It may have helped, then, that Thomson dusted the rust off of David Robertson in the seventh inning Wednesday. Robertson hadn’t pitched since Game 1 of the wild-card series on Oct. 7 because of a strained right calf. He missed the divisional round against the Atlanta Braves and was placed on the NLCS roster only after throwing a bullpen session Monday.

Robertson faced five Padres batters and recorded only two outs. He gave up three hits, including a long homer by Manny Machado that deepened the Phillies’ deficit to 8-4.

The Phillies likely will need Robertson to reenter the late-game mix with circle-of-trust relievers Seranthony Domínguez, Zach Eflin, and lefty Jose Alvarado, who closed out the Game 1 victory. But they may also need Andrew Bellatti and Connor Brogdon to get outs in the middle of a game, especially given the likelihood that Noah Syndergaard will start Game 4 on Saturday.

Bellatti and Brogdon both pitched in the Game 2 loss, with Brogdon looking particularly strong in the sixth inning. He threw 16 of 20 pitches for strikes and retired all three batters, including two by strikeout.

“Once we get past the off day, then I think you really have to think about how you’re going to use your bullpen,” Thomson said. “It’s going to be five days in a row, and you certainly don’t want to put anybody in harm’s way. That’s what we’ve done all year is we’ve tried to take care of guys and make sure they’re healthy and make sure that they can perform at the highest level.”

Hader’s revenge

The last time Josh Hader faced Alec Bohm and Matt Vierling, they both hit home runs in the ninth inning of a May game in Milwaukee.

Not this time.

Hader, who was dealt to the Padres in June, struck out the side in the ninth inning, including Bohm and Vierling.

Harper stays hot

Bryce Harper went 2-for-3 and extended his hitting streak to seven games, the longest by a Phillies player in the postseason since Ryan Howard hit in eight consecutive games in 2009.

Harper also has a seven-game, extra-base-hit streak, a franchise record in the playoffs and the longest by any player since George Springer’s seven-game run in 2017-18. Harper has eight extra-base hits in the playoffs, two shy of tying the club record shared by Howard (2009) and Jayson Werth (2008).

Extra bases

Given the option of flying home overnight or Thursday, the Phillies opted for the red-eye. “Although the science tells you should stay over, we said, ‘No, let’s go home. If [the players] want to go, let’s go,’” Thomson said. The Phillies have stayed in hotels for 21 of the last 24 nights. ... Left-hander Ranger Suárez (3.65 ERA in the regular season, 2.70 in one playoff start) will start Game 3 on Friday night against Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove (2.93 in the regular season, 1.38 in two playoff starts).