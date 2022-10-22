Gather ‘round, Phillies fans, and listen to the story of an infielder who made a costly error one inning and delivered a decisive hit in his next at-bat in a pivotal game in the National League Championship Series.

Wait, what? You’ve heard that one before?

No, this isn’t about the late Kim Batiste, whose goat-to-hero turn in Game 1 of the 1993 NLCS earned him a forever entry in Phillies lore. Rather it’s the story of Jean Segura’s eventful Friday night in Game 3 of this year’s NLCS, a cuticle-chomping 4-2 victory over the San Diego Padres that gave the Phillies a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series with two more games in the next two days at raucous Citizens Bank Park.

When our ears stop ringing from the clangorous roar of 45,279 delirious fans, we may talk about manager Rob Thomson’s aggressive bullpen usage and the combined 12 outs from Zach Eflin, José Alvarado, and Seranthony Domínguez in relief of starter Ranger Suárez. Mostly, though, we will shake our heads over the maddening and marvelous Segura, who can bumble and stumble but still wind up flexing and shouting like Hulk Hogan.

Segura did both — and in the same inning, no less — in the first NLCS game in Philadelphia since Oct. 23, 2010.

In the top of the fourth, with one out and the Phillies leading 1-0, he took his eye off an underhand flip from shortstop Bryson Stott. Instead of turning a potential double play, Segura let the ball clank off his mitt, which enabled the tying run to score.

But in the bottom of the fourth, after Alec Bohm’s two-out single and Stott’s double on a seven-pitch at-bat against Padres starter Joe Musgrove, Segura reached out and hooked a low-and-away slider over second baseman Jake Cronenworth’s head and into right field for a two-run single that restored a 3-1 lead and turned out to be the difference in the game.

It was reminiscent of Game 1 of the wild-card series, when the Phillies set their course on this magical October ride. Segura reached out for a similarly located pitch from St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley and punched it into right field to punctuate an improbable six-run ninth-inning comeback.

After that heroic turn, Bohm labeled Segura a “hit machine” for his ability to put the bat on the ball. It was the case once again, with Segura doing damage on a pitch that most hitters don’t even consider swinging at.

There were other storylines from Game 3. Although the Phillies and Padres could potentially play five games in as many days before the series is decided, Thomson said he would remain aggressive with his bullpen usage. True to his word, he removed Suárez after five innings (and only 68 pitches) and turned to circle-of-trust relievers Eflin, Alvarado, and Domínguez. He may need them Saturday, too, especially with the Phillies planning a bullpen game.

No matter. The Phillies’ plan may be to lean on their best relievers to get them back to their best starter, Zack Wheeler, in Game 5 with a chance to close out the series.

And then there was Kyle Schwarber, who set the tone again with another leadoff homer.

Just in case the crowd wasn’t suitably amped — and nobody ever doubted it would be — 2008 NLCS hero Matt Stairs threw the ceremonial first pitch to Schwarber, his slugging doppelgänger right down to the No. 12 on their backs. Then, on the the sixth pitch from Musgrove, Schwarber did his best Stairs impression, launching a missile into the right-field bleachers for a 1-0 lead.

Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto drew back-to-back walks, and the Phillies had Musgrove on the ropes at 19 pitches and zero outs. But the big right-hander made a big-time recovery, getting Bryce Harper to roll into a double play and Nick Castellanos to ground out to hold the margin at 1-0 and keep his pitch count to 24.

But you’ll talk about Segura, who also made two diving stops to save hits and turned an inning-ending double play in the sixth. It was par for the course for the 32-year-old second baseman. In four years with the Phillies, he’s been a steady-as-they-come .281 hitter but also prone to lapses. Some fans will never forgive him for not running out an infield fly on the play that led to Andrew McCutchen blowing out his knee in 2019.

It will help that Segura had the Game 3 swing from which the Padres didn’t recover. And now, the momentum in the series swings back to the Phillies, who are two wins away from the World Series.