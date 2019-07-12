Neshek is a free agent after the season. He turns 39 in September and has battled injuries in both seasons of the $16.25 million two-year contract he signed before last season. He has a 5.00 ERA this season in 20 appearances, the last coming on June 19. It is unlikely that the Phillies would want to bring back Neshek or that Neshek would want to return. His Phillies career is in his final months. And he may have already thrown his final pitch.