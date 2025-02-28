Mitchell and Ness announce its in-store exclusive Phillie Phanatic capsule collection

With MLB spring training in full swing, Mitchell and Ness announced a new capsule collection sure to be a home run for Philly sports fans. On Friday, the flagship store announced a new in-store exclusive that fans can buy before opening day: the Phillie Phanatic capsule.

The collection will be available at the flagship store on 1306 Walnut Street at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 1. The pack will also be available for phone orders.

The capsule includes a Phanatic windbreaker, a hoodie, a crewneck, two T-shirts, and a pair of shorts — all of which feature the Phillies mascot either holding a flag or driving his signature all-terrain vehicle.

In addition to the Phanatic’s portrait, each article of clothing either includes Phillies red or Phanatic green.