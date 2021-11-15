The Phillie Phanatic is staying in Philadelphia as the Phillies will be permitted to continue using their redesigned version of the snout-nosed, shaggy, flightless green bird after settling a lawsuit Monday with the creators of the original mascot.

The settlement was reached last month, but both parties had more than 30 days to finalize the terms.

The team had sued the creators — Bonnie Erickson and Wayde Harrison — in 2019, after they threatened to obtain an injunction against the team’s use of the mascot and send the Galapagos Islands native into free agency.

With the legal case ongoing, the Phillies unveiled an altered Phanatic in February 2020 that the creators said was an affront to “our intellectual property rights and Phillies fans everywhere.” The costume was altered just enough — a bigger backside, shortened snout, feathery eyelashes, new shoes, and added wings — to be different, but was still close enough for fans to recognize as resembling the popular mascot. The settlement said Monday that the team can continue using the new Phanatic.

The creators sold the Phanatic’s copyrights to the team in 1984 for $250,000. According to federal copyright law, after 35 years, artists can renegotiate the rights to their creation. The Phillies, in their original 39-page lawsuit, said Erickson and Harrison, who also developed several of Jim Henson’s Muppets, including Miss Piggy, were seeking “millions of dollars” and threatened to sell the Phanatic to another sports team.

The Phillies said they have “devoted millions of dollars to developing and promoting the Phanatic” and “without the Club’s contributions, the Phanatic would not have been a character at all.”

“At the Phillies’ request more than 40 years ago, we created the Phanatic, giving him a story and a life,” Erickson and Harrison said in a statement after the team’s lawsuit was filed. “His value has grown with his popularity, and we felt that the Phillies franchise never offered a reasonable payment to extend the Phanatic’s license.”