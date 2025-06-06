Phillies fall 5-4 on Pirates’ walk-off hit, drop seventh straight

PITTSBURGH — Jordan Romano bent at the waist and stood over the ball. When it finally stopped spinning and sliding, it hugged the foul line, 30 feet from home plate, and sat still.

Base hit. Bases loaded.

Phillies on the ropes.

Two batters later, Romano gave up a fly ball to left field. Max Kepler drifted back to catch it, but there wasn’t much point. Adam Frazier trotted home to score the winning run Friday night in the Pirates’ 5-4 walk-off victory that sent the Phillies to their seventh loss in eight games.

These are dystopic times for the Phillies. It isn’t only the losing. They don’t have Zack Wheeler (paternity leave) or Aaron Nola (sprained ankle) in the starting rotation. And Bryce Harper wasn’t in the lineup for the series opener against the Pirates because of a sore right wrist.

Without Wheeler and Nola, the Phillies had to run a bullpen game, parading six relievers to the mound, including Romano with the game tied in the ninth inning.

And without Harper, the bats were muted in the late innings. The Phillies didn’t have a hit after Nick Castellanos’ one-out double in the fifth inning.

Rain delayed the start of the game by 83 minutes. When play finally began, the Phillies got to former teammate Bailey Falter for runs in the first and third innings. Both times, the Pirates answered to tie the game.

The Phillies loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth, and although Falter retired the next two batters, Pirates interim manager Don Kelly lifted him at only 65 pitches rather than letting him face Trea Turner a third time.

Falter fumed as he walked off the mound. And Kelly’s move backfired. Turner stroked a two-strike single up the middle against reliever Chase Shugart to drive home two runs and open a 4-2 lead.

The Phillies began the reliever relay race in the third inning. Joe Ross, making his first start since last July, went two innings before Tanner Banks pitched the third and passed the two-run lead to Alan Rangel in the fourth.

It was a big spot for Rangel’s major league debut, but the Phillies didn’t have much choice. Not after Jesús Luzardo’s 2⅓-inning stinker Thursday in Toronto forced them to use starter-turned-reliever Taijuan Walker.

The Phillies called up Rangel from triple A earlier in the day to provide length. So, even though he gave up a four-pitch walk and two-run homer to the first two batters of the fourth inning, he was staying in the game.

Rangel settled after Henry Davis’ game-tying missile into the left-field bleachers, recording nine outs to keep the game tied entering the seventh inning.