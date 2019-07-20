“The hustle thing, I think is a little overblown,” Arrieta said of the criticism Segura received earlier this season. “You hit a routine ground ball to the infield and guys in the big leagues make that play. What’s the point of being out by two steps versus three or four steps? That doesn’t concern us here. He has the understanding and awareness to know when to really get after it. That at-bat tonight, the ground ball, is one of those times. I don’t want to see him run 100 percent to first base every time. None of the other guys in here do. But in the right situation, like tonight, he does it. And it paid off for us."