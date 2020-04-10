In Japan, Nippon Professional Baseball planned to begin its season on April 24 until three players on the Hanshin Tigers tested positive for COVID-19 and forced an indefinite postponement. With the virus not yet having reached its apex in the U.S., Major League Baseball is mulling a creative, if not crazy, plan to begin the season at ballparks in the Phoenix area, where players, coaches, and essential personnel would live in isolation, undergo frequent testing, and even trade the close proximity of dugouts for sitting six feet apart in the otherwise empty stands.