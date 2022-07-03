The Phillies starting pitching depth was put to the test about a week ago, when they placed right-handed pitcher Zach Eflin on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to June 26) with a right knee bruise. Now, it will be put to the test even more, as the Phillies placed left-handed pitcher Ranger Suárez on the 15-day injured list on Sunday (retroactive to June 30) with a low back spasm.

There is no firm timetable for Eflin’s return, but interim manager Rob Thomson said that the Phillies would take a closer look at him on Sunday. The news of Suárez’s injured list stint came out after Thomson talked to reporters, so no timeline for his return has been provided yet, either. One thing is certain: with Suárez sidelined, the Phillies will need a starter for Tuesday.

They could turn to Cristopher Sánchez, who has been stretched out in some of his more recent starts at triple-A Lehigh Valley, but has also been used in relief. Sánchez has a 2.25 ERA through 20 innings pitched this season at triple-A, and a 4.60 ERA through 15.2 innings pitched at the big league level.

Sánchez has only made one start for the Phillies so far in 2022. He pitched 2.1 innings against the Mets on May 8, allowing two earned runs, one walk, and one home run with two strikeouts.

Left-handed pitcher Kent Emanuel is another option to fill in for Suárez at some point. Emmanuel was placed on the 60-day injured list on March 20, 2022 with a left elbow impingement but has been progressing steadily through his rehab assignment, and is now pitching in triple-A. Emmanuel doesn’t have a lot of big league experience — he only has 17.2 innings under his belt — but in his two starts at Lehigh Valley, he’s allowed only one earned run (for a 0.90 ERA).

The Phillies may not want to rush Emanuel, but he is an option, should Sánchez not pan out.

Extra bases