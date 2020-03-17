More than 1,000 part-time and seasonal Phillies employees will receive financial assistance to supplement lost wages during baseball's shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Phillies joined the 29 other major-league teams on Tuesday in pledging $1 million apiece out of a “desire to help some of the most valuable members of the baseball community,” Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.
Last week, MLB announced the postponement of the season by two weeks. The Phillies had only five home games scheduled within the season's first two weeks.
On Monday, though, MLB said opening day will be pushed back eight weeks in accordance with a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In that scenario, which would necessitate a second spring training, it seems likely the season will begin before June 1 and will be curtailed considerably from the standard 162-game schedule.
“The individual clubs will be announcing more details surrounding this support effort in their local communities,” Manfred said. “The timing of these announcements will vary because of the need to coordinate with state and local laws as well as collective-bargaining obligations in an effort to maximize the benefits realized by each group of employees. I am proud that our clubs came together so quickly and uniformly to support these individuals who provide so much to the game we love.”