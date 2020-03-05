MB: Probably not just because there was one less bench spot and you needed that. So you were really looking for one and you almost needed that versatility to bounce around the infield. But it’s going to be interesting if he makes the team, has success and then Andrew McCutchen is ready to come back in mid-April, what [the Phillies] do. I mean he can be optioned to triple A, but you might need him on the major league roster and somebody else might have to go. So it’s interesting. Real quick, who he was, he was a 28th-round pick by the Dodgers, signed for $1,000, spend his offseasons working as a bar back and working on a construction site. I mean this guy. ... you know, it’s a guy that Philly’s fans would love to have, would love to root for. He fits that mold and it’s going to be interesting to see if he gets to the majors this year and what kind of role he has and how he takes advantage of it.