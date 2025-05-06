‘Phillies Extra’ Q&A: Justin Crawford on the challenge of triple A, preparing for a call-up, and more

In the waning days of spring training, the Phillies surprised many observers by assigning top outfield prospect Justin Crawford to triple A.

So far, he has been up to the challenge.

Never mind that Crawford spent only the final two months of last season at double A. Or that there are only a handful of 21-year-olds playing at the minor league’s highest level. He began the week batting .322 with a .390 on-base percentage for Lehigh Valley. He stole two bases in his first game and has nine overall.

Crawford discussed the move to triple A, in addition to other topics in a recent appearance on Phillies Extra, The Inquirer’s baseball show. Here’s an excerpt from our wide-ranging conversation, which has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Q: What’s your earliest memory in baseball, being in a big-league clubhouse with your dad (former All-Star outfielder Carl Crawford) and just being around the game in general?

A: ... I think the biggest thing that stands out to me is, I think it was back in 2008, I want to say the playoffs, World Series — it was a big game [at Tropicana Field]. I had been around 5 or 6 years old and I actually got to throw out the first pitch. And I honestly don’t even remember throwing out the first pitch, but I remember turning around and seeing all the fans behind me cheering. And that scene at a young age definitely kind of stuck with me and made me be like, ‘Huh, maybe I want to do this. This is kind of cool.’

Q: What’s been your impression so far of triple A, the competition, and really what’s the biggest difference you’ve seen from double A?

A: Obviously it’s more mature. I mean, you’re going against guys that pretty much all have big league time or have been in the game for a long time. So, I think at first it was a little bit of adjustment, as it is kind of at every level when you first get to it for the first time. It’s kind of, at least for me, I give myself a kind of grace period to kind of get settled and just get used to the atmosphere and just playing baseball and just getting used to what you’re seeing.

So, I definitely think at first it was an adjustment and just seeing pitchers that have been pitching for a lot longer [who] know how to pitch and are a little smarter. It definitely took a little bit of time to kind of get used to it. But I think as I’ve been playing more games I’ve kind of just gotten my feet under me, got a little bit more settled and kind of just at the end of the day just remember it’s still baseball. It gets a little harder and stuff gets a little bit sharper and [you’ve] got to be a little smarter at times. But you still go out there and play my game and just trust my ability and play hard and play smart. It’s been good so far.

Q: I’ve always heard guys say that double A is where you see quality stuff. Pitchers have great stuff. And then you get to triple A and they have stuff, but they also know how to get you out. Is that a good way to sum it up?

A: Yeah, I feel like they definitely have more of a game plan and knowing how they’re attacking you. And even from being on the bases, guys are better at holding runners on. And just all around the game, things are a little bit more fine-tuned up here. So it’s been a great challenge for me because it’s forced me to have to fine-tune some things as well. And also just keep working and really take it one day at a time. So it’s been good. Just glad I’m able to be out here and compete.

Q: You’ve hit .300 at every minor league level. But there are some scouts who say you don’t hit enough balls in the air. What do you make of some of that ground ball talk and where do you feel like your swing is at right now?

A: My entire life, at least what I’ve been taught, is to hit the ball hard. Whether it’s a ground ball, line drive, or whatever it is, put consistently hard, good contact on the ball. I think when I first got to pro ball I hit the ball on the ground a little bit more than what I would have liked, but then, as the years have gone on and just me getting older and getting stronger, I’ve naturally just seen that ball line out a little bit more.

It’s been something where it’s kind of like, OK, I take note of maybe I hit more ground balls than people would like, but I also know that’s kind of my game, too. So I’m not just going to go and completely revamp my swing to try to hit the ball in the air and hit home runs. I’m going to play my game and be gap to gap. And then when I get it a little bit more out front and it may carry over the fence. But that’s just what I’ve always been taught. Play the game hard, play the game fast and play my game and don’t leave that. And I think as time’s gone on, I’ve been able to step more into my swing and my body and it’s gotten a little better.

Q: The call from the Phillies is going to come eventually. It’s just a matter of when. How do you process those thoughts and make sure that your focus is where it has to be instead of on what might be coming around the corner?

A: I think just focusing on what I’ve got to face today. I’ve got a pitcher who I’ve got to hit today and try to get some hits off of. So I think anytime I’ve noticed, at least for me, whenever I kind of get off task and think, ‘Oh, when am I going to get here and do this and do that, and when’s this coming and when that’s coming?,’ then all that does is just get me off my game, and I don’t end up playing as good as I’d like.

So, I’ve just noticed as if I just fall into it, and that’s just my routine, my day-to-day thing, what I’m doing each and every day to prepare for the game, and obviously when you get in the game, just playing the game. I’ve noticed that more results and better results come that way. I do things like meditating and just try to help me ground myself and just stay where I’m at and not try to think too much about other things all around and just try to focus on just what I’m doing in the moment. Right now, I’m in the recovery room actually with my boots on, trying to recover a little bit. And so it’s just doing that and then going outside, hitting in the cage, doing ground balls, just being in the moment and being fully present for everything I’m doing and having a purpose behind it. And getting ready for 6:45 for when that first pitch starts.