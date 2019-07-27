The Phillies are in buy mode, and they’re approaching the trade deadline with a critical series against the Braves looming.
If they take two out of three from Atlanta, how might that change general manager Matt Klentak’s mindset?
Matt Breen, Bob Brookover and Scott Lauber discuss that question and more on the latest episode of Extra Innings, the Philadelphia Inquirer’s podcast about all things Phillies.
A strong weekend against Atlanta, followed by a solid series against the Giants, and the Phillies could be right in the mix for a wild card. But what kind of player would they have to add to guarantee it? The beat writers talk potential targets and what the team might have to get up to grab them.
