There's no shame in a wild-card spot, right?
So what’s up with Andy MacPhail’s comments about the Phillies not wanting to give up prospects for a chance to compete?
Our beat team of Matt Breen, Bob Brookover and Scott Lauber is back with Extra Innings, the Inquirer’s podcast about all things Phillies, and they’re discussing those questions and more on this week’s episode.
Brookover, Breen and Lauber discuss the potential trade targets the Phillies could pick up that would help keep this team on track for the playoffs while also not requiring the front office to give up a prized prospect.
Plus, Gabe Kapler claims he’s not “[bleeping] Dallas Green.” That much, we were aware of. But with the lack of hustle this season, couldn’t the Phillies use someone like Green around? Or at least a veteran player to keep people in line?
