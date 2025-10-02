Phillies postseason tickets are a hot item. Here’s how to try to get one.

The Phillies’ road to the World Series begins Saturday, Oct. 4, at Citizens Bank Park with Game 1 of the National League Division Series (NLDS).

After a 96-66 regular-season finish — including 55 home wins, the most in 21 seasons — fans are ready to pack the ballpark for another Red October. But getting your hands on postseason tickets isn’t easy.

How to get Phillies postseason tickets

Official tickets are sold through MLB at face value, but most are first reserved for the team’s 22,000 full and partial season ticket holders. The remaining tickets go to fans who register online for a Postseason Ticket Purchase Opportunity.

The Phillies’ NLDS home games are already sold out on the MLB ticket sales site, but tickets to the National League Championship Series (NLCS) and the World Series are still available through the MLB. Let’s just hope the Phillies make it that far. And of course, fans can always venture to resale ticketing platforms like SeatGeek or Ticketmaster, but for a much heftier price.

“The energy at Citizens Bank Park has been nothing short of electric, thanks to the best fans in baseball,” said Phillies Senior Vice President of Ticketing, John Weber. “As we gear up for our fourth consecutive Red October, we encourage fans to sign up for a chance to purchase tickets to postseason games at Citizens Bank Park.”

How the Phillies postseason ticket lottery works

If you’re not a season ticket holder, your best shot at scoring postseason tickets is through MLB’s Postseason Ticket Purchase Opportunity — a registration-based lottery system.

Fans can sign up at phillies.com/postseason for a chance to buy tickets to future Phillies home playoff games, including potential National League Championship Series (NLCS) and World Series matchups.

Registration is open until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12.

After you register, you’ll receive an email confirming your entry. If you’re selected in the lottery, you’ll get another email with details on when tickets go on sale, how many you can buy, and how to complete the purchase.

If selected, you’ll have the opportunity to buy tickets for postseason games, including the World Series. Tickets to the NLDS games are already sold out.

Being selected does not guarantee you a ticket — it simply gives you access to try to buy them. Tickets will still be sold on a first-come, first-served basis and are subject to availability.

“Fans may also purchase Phillies postseason tickets via SeatGeek, the official fan-to-fan ticket marketplace of the Phillies and Major League Baseball,” said team spokesperson Jack Glenn.

You can be selected more than once across different rounds of the playoffs. So if you don’t get tickets for one round, you still might have a shot at the next — as long as the Phillies are still playing.

Season ticket holders already receive separate instructions on how to secure their postseason seats. For everyone else, the lottery is the only official path to face-value tickets.

Phillies postseason schedule

NLDS Schedule

Game 1: Oct. 4 @ Phillies Game 2: Oct. 6 @ Phillies Game 3: Oct. 8 @ Dodgers or Reds Game 4: Oct. 9 @ Dodgers or Reds Game 5: Oct. 11 @ Phillies

NLCS Schedule

Game 1: Oct. 13 @ TBD Game 2: Oct. 14 @ TBD Game 3: Oct. 16 @ TBD Game 4: Oct. 17 @ TBD Game 5: Oct. 18 @ TBD Game 6: Oct. 20 @ TBD Game 7: Oct. 21 @ TBD

World Series